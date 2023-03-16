News24.com | WATCH | The moment Russian fighter jet crashes into US drone after spraying fuel at it
Published
The US military has release a declassified video of the moment the Russian fighter jet crashed into a US drone.Full Article
Published
The US military has release a declassified video of the moment the Russian fighter jet crashed into a US drone.Full Article
Russian Su-27 fighter jet dumps fuel on and collides with US drone. This event occurred Tuesday, March 14, 2023 over the Black..
The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft dousing fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone and..