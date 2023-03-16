Exiled Chinese billionaire with ties to Steve Bannon arrested in New York over defrauding investors of more than $1 billion
Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, the exiled businessman and vocal critic of Beijing with ties to former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, was charged with fraud after the US seized $634 million linked to his alleged crimes. Arrested Wednesday at 6:24 a.m. by FBI agents at his luxury apartment in…
