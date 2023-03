Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Release Clause Changes To Put FC Barcelona, Real Madrid On Alert

Erling Haaland's famous €200 million ($212 million) release clause at Manchester City has reportedly changed, putting the likes of Spanish rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on alert. Haaland joined the Mancunians last year after they activated a far lower £51 million ($61.5 million) release…



#haaland #manchestercity #spanish #fcbarcelona #mancunians #borussiadortmund #realmadrid #parissaintgermain #laliga #championsleague