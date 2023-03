Not too long ago, Jen Psaki spent her days trying to explain the inner machinations of Washington to a crowd of skeptical journalists. On Sunday, she will become part of that horde. But if the former White House press secretary has her way, her new MSNBC program, “Inside With Jen Psaki,” won’t be…



#jenpsaki #msnbc #insidewithjenpsaki #psaki #pennsylvaniaavenue #soundbites #dontfreakout #weekendroutine #ericadams #maxwellfrost