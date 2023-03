After The Mandalorian aired this week, I found someone in my mentions asking me what I thought about Katy O’Brian potentially playing Abby in The Last of Us season 2. My first thought was “who is Katy O’Brian?” then I realized that she was playing Office Kane in The Mandalorian, but I still wasn’t…



#mandalorian #katyobrian #officekane #quantumrealm #jentorra #antman #obrian #pedropascal #colleenfotsch #wwe