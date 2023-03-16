The Arbitrum Foundation, which develops the Ethereum Layer 2 platform Arbitrum, plans to airdrop its long-awaited ARB token on March 23 and transition to a DAO
According to the Arbitrum Foundation, ARB will mark Arbitrum’s official transition into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), meaning ARB holders will be able to vote on key decisions governing Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova – networks that allow users to transact on the Ethereum…
