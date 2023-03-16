Smith joins CBC/Radio-Canada as a reporter and editor

CBC/Radio-Canada has tapped Madeline Smith to serve as a reporter and editor. Recently, she was a health reporter at the Edmonton Journal, where she also covered politics and other topics. Smith served as a city hall reporter at the Calgary Herald and freelanced for Maclean’s Magazine. She was a…



