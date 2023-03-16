Stephen Sondheim’s Final Musical to Premiere Off-Broadway This Fall

Stephen Sondheim’s final musical will have its world premiere in New York this fall. The musical, which was formerly known as Square One and now entitled Here We Are, is inspired by two Luis Buñuel films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel. Joe Mantello (Wicked,…



