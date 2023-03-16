Poland Says It Foiled a Russian Spy Ring
The sabotage, the Polish interior minister said, was planned “at the request of Russian intelligence” and “aimed at paralyzing the supply of equipment, weapons and aid to Ukraine.”Full Article
Polish counterintelligence has crushed a Russian spy ring, Poland's Defense Minister said. The spies had hidden cameras in the..