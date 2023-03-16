Conor McGregor Appears on Hannity, Drops F-Bomb, Surprises 9/11 Charity With $1 Million Donation

UFC legend Conor McGregor dropped an F-Bomb on Hannity as he presented Tunnels to Towers CEO Frank Siller with a check of $1 million to the charity. On Wednesday night, Sean Hannity had McGregor and Siller on his Fox News program to discuss Siller’s 9/11 charity. Siller’s brother, Stephen, a…



#ufc #conormcgregor #fbombonhannity #franksiller #seanhannity #sillers #hannity #ufcfeatherweight #lightweight #propernumber12