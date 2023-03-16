Photos show U.S. reservoirs before and after recent storms

Recent storms in California have filled some reservoirs to the brim for the first time in years. • California is no longer suffering from extreme or exceptional drought, but larger reservoirs like Lake Mead and Lake Powell remain at record lows. • Snowpack melt from the mountains could benefit…



#lakemead #lakepowell #lakeoroville #whalerockreservoir #sanluisobispocounty #sanluisreservoir #communitiesrefuges #reservoirs #utah #gunlockreservoir