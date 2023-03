The European Central Bank has raised interest rates across the eurozone by 0.5 percentage points, despite fears that higher borrowing costs could set off a domino effect across the financial sector amid jitters about the stability of Credit Suisse. Officials at the ECB, the central bank covering…



