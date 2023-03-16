Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says Banking System Is Sound, Deposits Are Safe And Inflation Remains Top Priority Following Banking Collapse

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reassured Americans that the banking system continues to show strength and resilience Thursday in an exchange with the Senate Finance Committee. "This week the government took decisive and forceful actions to stabilize and strengthen public confidence in our…



#ustreasury #janetyellen #federalreserve #svbfinancialgroup #svb #fdic #europeancentralbank #basispoints #treasury #jeromepowell