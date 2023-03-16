People Over 50: Half The Talent, Half The Market. Ignore At Your Peril

In this week’s budget, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to encourage the 50+ to return to work. He has removed some key financial obstacles, like dramatically raising the country’s lifetime pension contribution cap and the annual tax free contributions allowances. It’s part of the country’s…



#rishisunak #lyndseysimpson #lyndseysimpsons #peterdrucker #jobsredefined #liferedefined #richardbranson #workredefined #rank #itv