ViewNew details about the death of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno were revealed Wednesday during the arraignment of seven Henrico County Sheriff's deputies in Virginia. The deputies are charged with second-degree murder in connection to Otieno's death March 6 while in their custody at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County,...Full Article
Sheriff's deputies charged with Virginia man's death
Newsy0 shares 4 views
You might like
Related news coverage
7 Virginia deputies face murder charges in a Black man's death at a mental hospital
NPR
Irvo Otieno was transferred from jail to a state mental health facility on March 6. Prosecutors say he was handcuffed during the..
-
7 Virginia deputies charged with murder in death of man who prosecutors say was 'smothered' at hospital
Upworthy
-
7 Virginia Deputies Charged With Murder in Death of Man at Hospital
NYTimes.com
-
7 sheriff's deputies charged in man's death at Virginia mental hospital
USATODAY.com
-
Southern California man is mauled to death by 4 dogs
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Deputies fatally shoot man, rescue 1-year old after standoff in Lancaster
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was shot to..
Rumble