Yellen tells Congress US banking system 'remains sound'. i.e. Let us get our money out first before it really hits the fan
A week after the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday that the nation's banking system “remains sound” and Americans "can feel confident” about their deposits. Yellen is the first Biden administration official…
