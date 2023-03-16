Empire reports $125.7M net earnings as it rebounds from Sobeys cyberattack

Empire Company Ltd. says its net earnings hit $125.7 million in its latest quarter as its Sobeys supermarket chain rebounded from a November cyberattack. The results reported Thursday for the grocery store operator's third quarter compared with $203.4 million in net earnings during the same period…



#empirecompanyltd #sobeys #empire #freshco #westerncanada #stellarton #ns #loblawcompaniesltd #metroinc #michaelmedline