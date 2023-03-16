France's Macron shuns parliament to impose unpopular raise in retirement age

French President Emmanuel Macron imposed a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 on Thursday by shunning parliament and invoking a special constitutional power. Lawmakers were shouting, their voices shaking with emotion as Macron made the risky move, which is expected to…



#emmanuelmacron #nationalassembly #macron #cabinet #elysee #elisabethborne #borne #marinelepen #nationalrallyparty #communist