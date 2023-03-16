Jim Nantz is calling his last Final Four: 'It’s bittersweet because he’s our friend, our leader, our mortar'

Jim Nantz has seen his share of magical moments and sendoffs during a career that has spanned nearly 40 years. He could get one of his own as he prepares to call his final NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Not only is the Final Four in Nantz’s adopted hometown of Houston, but with the University…



#jimnantz #nantzs #houston #universityofhouston #nantz #nfl #guylewis #memphis #northernkentucky #billraftery