Trevor Noah has won Europe’s Erasmus Prize, making the former host of The Daily Show the first comic to win the prestigious Dutch honor since Charlie Chaplin in 1965. Named after Dutch philosopher and humanist scholar Desiderius Erasmus, who lived from 1466 to 1536, the prize is selected by the…



#trevornoah #erasmusprize #dailyshow #dutch #charliechaplin #desideriuserasmus #inpraiseoffolly #erasmian #noting #donaldtrumps