Rachel Reeves claimed that Jeremy Hunt’s budget was “unravelling before our eyes” as Labour criticised the chancellor for handing a tax cut to the wealthiest with his pension changes. In a 20-minute speech in the Commons, the shadow chancellor accused Hunt of offering “a huge handout to the…



#rachelreeves #jeremyhunts #labour #commons #conservatives #melstride #hunt #liztruss #tory #jackiedoyleprice