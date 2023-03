These people prioritize living over stuff and are reaping the rewards for it Lifestyle inflation —increasing your spending as you make more money — is phenomenally dull. It sucks the life out of you and your spare time. It is a very effective distraction from undertaking interesting, fun stuff.…



#melonusk #beffjezos #seattle #airbnb #croatiatanja #dubrovniks #croatia #sibiu #romania #christianorthodox