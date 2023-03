Aliza Licht is the founder of Leave Your Mark and the author of On Brand: Shape Your Narrative. Share Your Vision. Shift Their Perception. She sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about her new book and the importance of shaping your own narrative. Jessica Abo: Aliza, walk us through the journey that…



#alizalicht #jessicaabo #jessicaaboaliza #donnakaran #dknyprgirl #linkedin #netflix #taylorswift #apple #twitter