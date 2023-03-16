Jeffries meets with San Francisco Fed following Silicon Valley, Signature bank collapses

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) met with leaders of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank on Thursday amid financial uncertainty following the failures of two major banks in the past week. Spokesperson Christie Stephenson said in a statement that Jeffries spoke with the bank’s…



