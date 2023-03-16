11 big banks create $30 billion rescue package for First Republic

Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank on Thursday, in an effort to prevent the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week. First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley Bank, which…



#firstrepublicbank #firstrepublic #siliconvalleybank #jpmorgan #federalreserve #jpmorganchase #bankofamerica #citigroup #wellsfargo #goldmansachs