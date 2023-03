William Shatner recalled how he managed to land the role of Captain James T. Kirk on the original 1966 Star Trek series. During his keynote interview at South by Southwest in Austin on Thursday, Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League asked Shatner about how he got his career-changing gig. “Talent,”…



#williamshatner #jamestkirk #startrek #south #southwest #austin #alamodrafthouse #timleague #trek #jeffreyhunter