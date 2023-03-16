A growing share of Republicans see Trump's 2016 hush money payment as a serious issue

Manhattan prosecutors recently invited Donald Trump to appear before a grand jury , signaling that an indictment of the former president may not be far off. The case involves a payment of $130,000 of hush money paid by Trump's former fixer in 2016 to adult film star, Stormy Daniels, who claimed to…



#manhattan #donaldtrump #trump #stormydaniels #economist #yougov #republicans #democrats #carlbialik #linleysanders