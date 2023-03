Three members of the National Audubon Society’s board of directors resigned Wednesday in response to the conservation group’s announcement that it will retain its current name tied to the enslaver and bird artist, John James Audubon. The national conservation organization is facing an internal…



#johnjamesaudubon #stephentan #audubon #sarafuentes #eringiese #giese #seattle #cascadialawgroup #fuentes #greenbays