Florida aims to revoke hotel's liquor license for drag show
Published
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis' administration is moving to revoke the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show, a crackdown that comes as the…Full Article
Published
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis' administration is moving to revoke the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show, a crackdown that comes as the…Full Article
The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to revoke the liquor license for the Hyatt Regency Miami over a drag..
'A Drag Queen Christmas'