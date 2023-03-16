Emilio Estevez to Receive Pioneer Award at Sun Valley Film Festival

The Sun Valley film festival announced Emilio Estevez is set to receive the Pioneer Award at the festival’s upcoming pioneer party. Estevez joins previously announced Sun Valley film festival honorees including Variety‘s 10 Producers to Watch, Josh Brolin, Sophie Thatcher and Nina Yang Bongiovi,…



#sunvalley #emilioestevez #pioneeraward #varietys10producers #joshbrolin #sophiethatcher #ninayangbongiovi #visionaward #producing #warathome