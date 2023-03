A clever person has already found a unique application for ChatGPT-4, the newest artificial intelligence language model from the creators of ChatGPT. As it turns out, GPT-4 can read the code for the Game Boy Advance game Pokémon Emerald and turn it into a fully interactive text adventure, with the…



#pokémonemerald #pokémon #twitter #dandangond #treecko #poochyena #nincada #openaigpt4