JPMorgan, BofA, 9 Other Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic

Eleven large U.S. banks are making uninsured deposits totaling $30 billion into First Republic Bank. The move ensures First Republic has the liquidity it needs, reflects the 11 banks’ confidence in that bank and in banks of all sizes, and shows the importance of regional, midsize and small banks,…



#firstrepublicbank #firstrepublic #bankofamerica #citigroup #jpmorganchase #wellsfargo #goldmansachs #bnymellon #pncbank #statestreet