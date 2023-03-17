Ex-NFL player's family says he died from excessive force in L.A. County custody

Ex-NFL player's family says he died from excessive force in L.A. County custody

Upworthy

Published

The family of Stanley Wilson Jr. said that, before his death on Feb. 1, the 40-year-old ex-NFL player was beaten by Los Angeles County law enforcement officers. The family made the claim in a lawsuit for damages filed Tuesday to the county’s Board of Supervisors. Wilson was arrested for…

#stanleywilsonjr #nfl #losangelescounty #boardofsupervisors #wilson #johnccarpenter #twintowers #stanleywilsonsr #lacounty #metrostatehospital

Full Article