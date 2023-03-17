Colorado man faces hate crime charges after drawing a swastika on New York's Charging Bull statue, prosecutors say

A Colorado man was indicted on hate crime charges after drawing swastikas and writing racial slurs in public spaces around New York City, including on the Charging Bull statue, prosecutors said Wednesday. James Ryan, 40, of Limon, Colorado, is accused of drawing a swastika on the gates to City…



#colorado #newyorkcity #jamesryan #limon #cityhall #manhattan #alvinbragg #fultonstreet #financialdistrict #bragg