3 Virginia hospital workers charged in death of Irvo Otieno at mental health facility

Three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Irvo Otieno, bringing the total to 10 people charged in the case, the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney said Thursday. Driving the news: The three, who worked at Central State Hospital at the time of Otieno's…



