‘Parade’ Review: Ben Platt Stuns in a Powerful Broadway Production of an Essential American Musical
Published
Traveling from the relative calm of the Clinton era to more perilous, contemporary times of mobs, mendacity and political mayhem, the much-admired but short-lived musical “Parade” has now found its moment in a brilliant Broadway revival. A decade after its Broadway bow in 1998 under the direction…
#parade #broadway #haroldprince #robashford #donmarwarehouse #newyorkcitycenter #civilwar #jasonrobertbrowns #alfreduhry #drivingmissdaisy