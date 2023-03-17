Sanofi becomes latest drugmaker to announce insulin price cuts, capping cost at $35 for the privately insured

Sanofi is cutting the list price of Lantus, its most widely prescribed insulin in the US, by 78% and establishing a $35 monthly cap for those with private insurance, the company announced Thursday. The change is effective January 1. The move follows similar ones by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk this…



