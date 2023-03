The European Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates by half a point on Thursday reflects the central bank's priority of fighting inflation and also signals strong confidence in the solidity of European banks, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. "French and…



#europeancentralbank #bfm #siliconvalleybank #svb #switzerland #ecb #dominiquevidalon #tobychopra