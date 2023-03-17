Donald Trump is launching a preemptive attack on prosecutor Alvin Bragg in the run-up to a possible criminal indictment in New York

Donald Trump. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Donald Trump has launched a preemptive attack on Alvin Bragg ahead of a possible indictment. Bragg is the prosecutor overseeing the Stormy Daniels hush money payments case. Trump may be indicted in the coming days following testimony from his former fixer,…



#donaldtrump #alvinbragg #bragg #stormydaniels #trump #michaelcohen #manhattan #truthsocial #democrats #nuclearbutton