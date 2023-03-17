Who was the Boston Strangler? The true story behind Keira Knightley's film
Published
The case of the Boston Strangler was one that confounded authorities for 50 years, and it is now the subject of a new film starring Keira Knightley. Hulu's true crime drama, simply titled Boston Strangler, sees Knightley portray Loretta McLaughlin, the first journalist to connect the Boston…
#keiraknightley #bostonstrangler #knightley #lorettamclaughlin #boston #jeancole #carriecoon #film #marysullivan #albertdesalvo