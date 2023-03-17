A search engine researcher explains the pros and cons of letting ChatGPT and other chatbots search the web for you
Published
A new generation of artificial intelligence-based information access systems, which includes Microsoft’s Bing/ChatGPT, Google/Bard, and Meta/LLaMA, is upending the traditional search engine mode of search input and output. These systems are able to take full sentences and even paragraphs as input…
#googlebard #metallama #bard #wikipedia #pubmed #openai #tiktok #chatgpt #benjaminfranklin #franklin