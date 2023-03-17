‘Donald Trump Hates America!’ Joe Scarborough Disgusted by Trump Calling the US ‘Greatest Threat to Western Civilization Today’
Published
Joe Scarborough called out Donald Trump’s apparent hatred for America and went off on the constant criticism from the former president and many Republican allies of the former president. At issue was a recent video released by Trump in which the leading Republican 2024 candidate strongly suggested…
#joescarborough #donaldtrumps #trump #marxists #scarborough #donaldtrump #rogerailes #worldwarone #worldwartwo #ukraine