Mockingbird expands recall of strollers due to fall hazard

ViewMockingbird has announced that 25,390 strollers have been added to a previous recall. According to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the strollers’ lower side frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.
The recall includes Mockingbird Single Strollers with lot numbers between...
