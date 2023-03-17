Dennis Prager Explains That Drag Shows Are Not The Same As The 1993 Film ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’: ‘The Damage is Not Worth the Fun’
Published
Political commentator Dennis Prager explained to his audience during a recent episode of his podcast that drag shows are much different than the movie Mrs. Doubtfire. During the Friday edition of The Dennis Prager Show he explained his reasoning. A clip from the conversation began circulating…
#dennisprager #dennispragershow #jasoncampbell #bible #robinwilliams #mediaite