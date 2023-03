Russian journalist Mikhail Khodaryonok has hit out at "Chinese interests" ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow next week—his first since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Khodaryonok was speaking on the Russia 1 channel, and an excerpt of him speaking was shared by Twitter…



#russian #mikhailkhodaryonok #xijinping #moscow #ukraine #khodaryonok #twitter #kremlinyap #beijing #xi