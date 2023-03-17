Elon Musk frequently told Twitter staff 'let them sue' in response to vendors and landlords complaining about unpaid bills, report says

Elon Musk frequently told Twitter staff 'let them sue' in response to vendors and landlords complaining about unpaid bills, report says

Upworthy

Published

Elon Musk formed a "transition team" at Twitter tasked with cutting costs, and they often refused to pay vendors' bills. Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images Elon Musk told staff "let them sue" in response to complaints from Twitter vendors over unpaid bills, the FT reports. Musk has sought to…

#twitter #elonmusk #boringcompany #stevedavis #salesforce #adobe #limoservices #pablomendoza #vycapital #mendoza

Full Article