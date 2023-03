The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine. The ICC announced the warrant on Friday and said Putin is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that…



#russian #vladimirputin #ukraine #icc #russianfederation #marialvovabelova #childrensrights #karimkhan #moscow #mediaite