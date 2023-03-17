Biden family's alleged financial ties to China compared to Trump's

The Biden family has been accused of receiving $1 million from a Chinese company, but the White House and Hunter Biden's team have dismissed the claims as baseless. • In a Thursday statement, GOP Representative James Comer said: "It is unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant…



#hunterbiden #jamescomer #trump #trumporganization #oversight #donaldtrump #halliebiden #beaubiden #johnrobinsonwalker #walker