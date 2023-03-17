Credit Suisse shares continue to fall despite efforts to calm nerves
Published
Credit Suisse shares came under renewed pressure on Friday, despite fresh attempts by central banks and politicians to calm fears about a crisis in the global banking industry sparked by the collapse of two US banks this week. Shares in Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second largest bank, fell 8% on…
#switzerland #swissnationalbank #creditsuisses #morningstardirect #firstrepublic #janetyellen #federalreserve #jeromepowell #siliconvalleybank #signaturebank