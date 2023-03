TikTok is wildly popular, with more than 1 billion people consuming its short video posts around the world. But the app is less favoured by politicians in key markets such as the US and UK, where it has been banned from government-issued phones over security fears. We answer your questions about…



#tiktok #beijing #bytedance #australian #europeancommission #singapore #ireland #norway #alanwoodward #surreyuniversity